Hudson Westbrook Releases New Single About Problem Romance in Texas City

Hudson Westbrook is continuing his rapid ascent in country music with the release of "Hey Dallas," his first new music since the January five-song EP Exclusive, out now via River House Artists/Warner Records Nashville.

The track is a playful riff on the phrase "Houston, we've got a problem," redirecting the sentiment toward a romantic interest rather than the space program. Written by Westbrook alongside Reid Haughton, Beau Bailey, and Lukas Scott, and produced by Scott and Ryan Youmans, the song follows a narrator navigating a chaotic but inevitable reunion, delivered with the charm and storytelling instincts that have become Westbrook's calling card.

"'Hey Dallas' just came together really naturally and was a lot of fun to write," Westbrook says. "I've been teasing it, and the reaction's been awesome — I can't wait for everyone to hear it."

The release builds on significant momentum for the 21-year-old Stephenville, Texas, native. Rolling Stone profiled Westbrook ahead of his debut album, Texas Forever, released last July on the same label imprint. His debut single, "House Again," topped the country chart in February, and his current follow-up single, "Painted You Pretty," is now at radio, a track he performed during his national TV debut on the Today show in January.

Beyond "Hey Dallas," Westbrook contributes a country-leaning cover of "Slow Hand," originally associated with The Pointer Sisters and Conway Twitty, to Gavin Adcock's Country Never Dies project, showcasing his range beyond his own catalog.