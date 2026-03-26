Kenny Chesney Pays Tribute to Tim McGraw After Country Music Hall of Fame Announcement

Tim McGraw was recently announced as part of the 2026 inductee class. The country music world applauded and congratulated the “It’s Your Love” singer. But one of the most heartfelt reactions came from Kenny Chesney, a longtime friend, collaborator, and fellow Hall of Famer.

Kenny Chesney to Tim McGraw: “You Deserve All of it Tim”

In an Instagram post, Chesney shared three photos of himself and McGraw. He wrote in the caption, “I met Tim McGraw in 1991 at a meat and three lunch place called Mack’s cafe. I was brand new in Nashville and didn’t really know anybody. That was the beginning of our friendship and our journey in this business together.”

He explained that even though McGraw started before him, they share “the same dream, the same love for great songs, and knew we were standing on the shoulders of our musical heroes once our dreams started to come true.”

Chesney added that they have been “through a lot on the road and off, and today I am overwhelmed with joy to find out that my friend Tim McGraw will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.”

A Hall of Famer himself, the “You Had Me from Hello” singer wrote that McGraw deserves the honor. “You deserve all of it Tim. I am proud to be your friend and to be on this amazing Journey with you. Who knew those two kids at Mack’s Cafe 35 years ago wouldn’t just share some of the biggest stages together, but would one day share a place in the country music hall of fame. I love you brother and I’m so happy for you and your family.”

Class of 2026 Inductee