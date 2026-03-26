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Wildwood Wednesday – Win Barefoot Country Music Fest Tix

Listen every Wednesday… you could win Barefoot Country Music Festival tickets! Listen for the “Watch the Tramcar” sounder and caller 25 wins a pair of 4-day passes! Barefoot Country Music…

Donnie Black
2024 barefoot country music fest logo

Listen every Wednesday… you could win Barefoot Country Music Festival tickets!

Listen for the “Watch the Tramcar” sounder and caller 25 wins a pair of 4-day passes!

Barefoot Country Music Fest is back for summer of 2024 on the beach of Wildwood happening June 18th through June 21st!

Headliners include: Post Malone, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini  and Miranda Lambert!

Other performers include...

Cole Swindell, Chase Matthew, Shaboozey, Ty Myers, Tracy Lawrence, Dasha, Chase Rice, Colt Ford, Chris Lane, Ashley Cooke, and The Fray will all take the stage!

Buy your passes HERE!

Barefoot Country Music Fest
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
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