XTU Merch
LISTEN LIVE

Register To Win Dierks Bentley Tickets!

Register below to win a pair of tickets to see Dierks Bentley on Friday, April 3rd at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City. Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Donnie Black
Dierks Bentley

Register below to win a pair of tickets to see Dierks Bentley on Friday, April 3rd at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City.

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Dierks Bentley
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
Related Stories
2024 barefoot country music fest logo
ContestsWildwood Wednesday – Win Barefoot Country Music Fest TixDonnie Black
Robert Earl Keen
ContestsWin Robert Earl Keen Tickets!Donnie Black
Universal (1)
Contests92.5 XTU Wants To Send You To Universal Orlando Resort!Donnie Black
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect