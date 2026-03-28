Free Ticket Weekend – Six Flags Great Adventure
Win Six Flags Great Adventure Tickets all weekend long! Register below to win a 4 pack of tickets to Six Flags! Six Flags Great Adventure opens this weekend! Enjoy over…
Win Six Flags Great Adventure Tickets all weekend long!
Register below to win a 4 pack of tickets to Six Flags!
Six Flags Great Adventure opens this weekend!
Enjoy over 50 world-class rides, including THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity, EL TORO and NITRO, plus adventures for all the littlest thrill seekers at Bug’s Bunny National Park and Junior Thrillseekers!Get the best deal on tickets and season passes online at Sixflags.com/greatadventure
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.