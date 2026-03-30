Shenandoah Kicks Off 40th Anniversary Tour With North American Dates Through December

Shenandoah has announced its 40th Anniversary Tour, set to take place throughout 2026, marking four decades of harmonies, hits, and hard road miles for one of country music's most enduring acts.

The tour kicks off March 27 in Wickenburg, Arizona, and wraps Dec. 5 in Thackerville, Oklahoma. Stops include Fort Worth, West Palm Beach, Tulsa, and more, with a Nashville show set for Oct. 9.

"Just to think 40 years," says lead singer Marty Raybon. "Days of late have been filled with the memories of what this has truly meant to all of us. We have seen some of the best days in a lifetime and some of the hard things that is called life on life. I don't know that we would change anything. We are grateful for every opportunity we have been given and a fanbase that continues to grow with us, love us, and support us through all of it."

The 40th Anniversary Tour will feature a career-spanning setlist packed with iconic hits and newer material. Festival appearances include Rock the Country, Two Step Inn, and Alan Jackson's Five O'Clock Somewhere Fest, a two-day inaugural event set June 12-13 at The Palm Beaches Waterfront Commons in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The announcement follows a strong start to 2026, with Shenandoah already appearing at Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa and headlining the San Antonio Rodeo. Throughout the year, the band will share stages with Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, Hank Williams Jr., Old Dominion, and more.

Shenandoah formed in 1984 in Muscle Shoals, Ala., and has charted 26 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, including No. 1 hits "The Church on Cumberland Road," "Sunday in the South," "Two Dozen Roses," and "Next to You, Next to Me." The GRAMMY-winning "Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart," a duet with Alison Krauss, also earned the band a Country Music Association Award for Vocal Event of the Year. Raybon held the lead singer role from 1985 to 1997 before rejoining the band in 2014.