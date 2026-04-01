This Day in Country History: April 1

It may be April Fool's Day, but these memorable milestones, events, and performances are no joke. From major award wins to big celebrations, April 1 marks a significant day in country music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

April 1 saw big winners at the 47th Academy of Country Music Awards, including:

2006: Eric Church had his Grand Ole Opry debut on this date. Since then, Church has received seven ACM Awards, four CMA Awards, and 11 GRAMMY nominations. During his Opry debut, he performed "How 'Bout You" with his grandmother in the audience.

Eric Church had his Grand Ole Opry debut on this date. Since then, Church has received seven ACM Awards, four CMA Awards, and 11 GRAMMY nominations. During his Opry debut, he performed "How 'Bout You" with his grandmother in the audience. 2012: Country star turned pop queen Taylor Swift won her second consecutive Entertainer of the Year.

Country star turned pop queen Taylor Swift won her second consecutive Entertainer of the Year. 2012: Miranda Lambert won Female Vocalist of the Year, and superstar Blake Shelton won Male Vocalist of the Year. Lambert also received the Album of the Year award for Four the Record.

Miranda Lambert won Female Vocalist of the Year, and superstar Blake Shelton won Male Vocalist of the Year. Lambert also received the Album of the Year award for Four the Record. 2012: Other notable winners at the ACM Awards included Lady Antebellum (now known as Lady A) for Vocal Group of the Year, Scotty McCreery for New Artist of the Year, and Thompson Square for Vocal Duo of the Year.

Cultural Milestones

From the opening of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to a birthday celebration for Loretta Lynn, there were fabulous milestones on April 1, including:

1967: The iconic Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened on Music Row in Nashville, Tennessee. The first inductees included Jimmie Rodgers, Fred Rose, and Hank Williams, who were titans in the country music world.

The iconic Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened on Music Row in Nashville, Tennessee. The first inductees included Jimmie Rodgers, Fred Rose, and Hank Williams, who were titans in the country music world. 1984: Superstars Johnny Cash and George Jones gave stellar performances at the opening of the Jones Country Music Park in Colmesneil, Texas. This rustic outdoor venue still holds country music shows.

Superstars Johnny Cash and George Jones gave stellar performances at the opening of the Jones Country Music Park in Colmesneil, Texas. This rustic outdoor venue still holds country music shows. 2015: Jamey Johnson and Shooter Jennings headlined the fundraiser for the Nikki Mitchell Foundation supporting research for pancreatic cancer held at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Jessi Colter, the Secret Sisters, and Carlene Carter also performed.

Jamey Johnson and Shooter Jennings headlined the fundraiser for the Nikki Mitchell Foundation supporting research for pancreatic cancer held at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Jessi Colter, the Secret Sisters, and Carlene Carter also performed. 2016: During the ACM Party for a Cause charity concert, Miranda Lambert surprised fans when she got on stage with Carrie Underwood to sing "Somethin' Bad" together. Additional performers included Kelsea Ballerini, Jana Kramer, and Kellie Pickler. This concert helped support the ACM Lifting Lives foundation.

During the ACM Party for a Cause charity concert, Miranda Lambert surprised fans when she got on stage with Carrie Underwood to sing "Somethin' Bad" together. Additional performers included Kelsea Ballerini, Jana Kramer, and Kellie Pickler. This concert helped support the ACM Lifting Lives foundation. 2017: Country music legend Loretta Lynn celebrated her 87th birthday with an all-star concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. While she was actually born on April 14, she celebrated early with stars such as Alan Jackson, Brandi Carlile, Garth Brooks, and Little Big Town.

Country music legend Loretta Lynn celebrated her 87th birthday with an all-star concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. While she was actually born on April 14, she celebrated early with stars such as Alan Jackson, Brandi Carlile, Garth Brooks, and Little Big Town. 2020: During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks had a live performance from their home titled Garth and Trisha Live!, aired on CBS. Fans were able to send in requests, and the TV network donated money to various charities in appreciation of the couple entertaining their fans.

Notable Recordings and Performances

2009: Zac Brown Band received a Platinum certification for their debut single, "Chicken Fried," from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). This signature song went on to receive a 9x Platinum certification in 2023, and the band and this song took home Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals.

Zac Brown Band received a Platinum certification for their debut single, "Chicken Fried," from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). This signature song went on to receive a 9x Platinum certification in 2023, and the band and this song took home Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals. 2016: Florida Georgia Line's "Cruise" remix version received a Diamond certification from the RIAA.

Florida Georgia Line's "Cruise" remix version received a Diamond certification from the RIAA. 2023: During her 2023 tour, Reba McEntire performed at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. McEntire brought the "Better Things to Do" singer Terri Clark and the band The Isaacs along on her tour.

During her 2023 tour, Reba McEntire performed at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. McEntire brought the "Better Things to Do" singer Terri Clark and the band The Isaacs along on her tour. 2023: Miranda Lambert performed at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada. This was part of her Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency, where she sang hit songs like "Kerosene" and "Mama's Broken Heart."

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry saw its share of changes and challenges on this day, including: