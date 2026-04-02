Luke Combs Schedules Stadium Tour Around Weekend Shows to Maximize Time at Home With Three Sons

Luke Combs is hitting stadiums across North America and Europe this year with his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour, and he's doing it almost entirely on weekends, by design. The country superstar, fresh off the March 20 release of his sixth studio album, The Way I Am, tells PEOPLE the carefully structured run lets him stay present for his wife, Nicole, and their three young sons: Tex Lawrence, 3, Beau Lee, 2, and Chet Wiley, born in February 2026.

"It is still really condensed, and it's that way by design," he told PEOPLE exclusively of the tour. "It's almost this cheat code of being an at-home, really present dad — take your kids to school and pick them up and give them baths — but also on the weekends I just go and play stadiums instead of go and play golf."

The approach is a direct response to one of the most painful moments of his career: missing the birth of his son, Beau, in August 2023, when Combs was on tour in Australia. He has spoken openly about the lasting weight of that absence and his determination not to repeat it. When Nicole neared her due date with Chet earlier this year, Combs canceled his Super Bowl weekend performance to stay home.

"It's like, okay, well, let's just survive this storm of life, and it's a good storm, but a storm nonetheless. It's like the entire foundation of your entire life changes. Our kids become the thing that your life revolves around," he says of his family with wife Nicole.

In 2025, Combs stepped back from a traditional touring cycle altogether, opting for festival appearances, including headline slots at Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, instead of a full road run. Now, with The Way I Am in hand and the My Kinda Saturday Night Tour underway, he's back on stadium stages from Las Vegas to Wembley while still making school pickup. The album includes a long-awaited duet with Alison Krauss, "Ever Mine."

"The level of success that I've been lucky enough to have at this point — which again was never expected, but — it comes with a responsibility, and to me, that responsibility is being able to know that you are putting out something that you're proud of, whether it's partnering in this bar with these folks or putting out a record or putting on a show. I want people to, when they leave, they can go, 'Okay, well this guy really cared about this.'"