XTU Merch
LISTEN LIVE

Win Passes To See Lee Cronin’s The Mummy

Register below to win a Lee Cronin’s The Mummy movie prize pack. The prize pack includes:

Donnie Black
The Mummy

Register below to win a Lee Cronin's The Mummy movie prize pack.

The prize pack includes:

  • Branded Lunch Box
  • Admit-two fandango ticket
  • Official Film Poster
  • Branded themed sweets
  • Branded t-shirt
movie
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
Related Stories
2024 barefoot country music fest logo
ContestsWildwood Wednesday – Win Barefoot Country Music Fest TixDonnie Black
Universal (1)
Contests92.5 XTU Wants To Send You To Universal Orlando Resort!Donnie Black
ContestsXTU’s Independence Haul – Win $1,000 Five Times A DayDonnie Black
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect