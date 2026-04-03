Understanding Liver Disease and Organ Donation with Dr. Nyan L.Latt

In this month’s Stay Well Health Chat, Virtua Health’s Dr. Nyan L. Latt joins Nicole Michalik from 92.5 XTU and Marisa Magnatta from 93.3 WMMR. Dr. Latt is a board-certified transplant hepatologist for Virtua Advanced Transplant & Organ Health, specializing in advanced liver disease and liver transplantation, and is also board-certified in internal medicine, gastroenterology, and transplant hepatology. He is an active researcher and published author focused on improving outcomes for patients with liver disease.

Dr. Latt explains why liver disease is often considered a “silent” disease, with many people experiencing few or no symptoms in the early stages. He discusses how inflammation of the liver can progress to fibrosis and cirrhosis, and why regular bloodwork plays an important role in catching liver problems earlier. He also breaks down some of the most common causes of liver disease, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, or MASH (formerly called “fatty liver disease”), hepatitis C, alcohol-related liver disease, autoimmune disease, and more.

Dr. Latt also shares why organ donation is so important, what happens when a patient becomes a candidate for liver transplant, and how a multidisciplinary team helps evaluate patients before transplant. He highlights advances that are improving patient outcomes and reminds viewers that April is National Donate Life Month.

Some of the topics discussed:

• What liver disease is and why it’s a growing health concern

• Common causes of liver disease

• Early warning signs people should know

• Why organ donation is so important

• When someone becomes a candidate for liver transplant

• Advances improving transplant outcomes

• What inspired Dr. Latt to choose hepatology