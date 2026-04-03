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Rexburg to Mark America 250 With Russell Dickerson Concert and Fireworks Show

The City of Rexburg and Madison County will mark America’s 250th anniversary with a patriotic concert and community celebration on July 3 at Madison Bobcat Stadium at Madison High School….

Jennifer Eggleston
Russell Dickerson performs at the Let Freedom Sing! Music City 4th of July concert on July 04, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tibrina Hobson / Stringer via Getty Images

The City of Rexburg and Madison County will mark America's 250th anniversary with a patriotic concert and community celebration on July 3 at Madison Bobcat Stadium at Madison High School. The event is part of nationwide America 250 commemorations honoring the semiquincentennial of the United States.

Multi-platinum country artist Russell Dickerson will headline the evening concert. Dickerson has scored five No. 1 hits, including "Yours" (3X Platinum) and "Blue Tacoma" (2X Platinum), and has amassed more than 3 billion career streams. He performed his most recent hit, "Happen to Me," at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and College GameDay last fall.

Following the concert, a drone light show and fireworks finale will cap the evening. The program is designed to bring together residents and visitors of all ages for an evening of live music and patriotic celebration.

"America 250 is an opportunity to reflect on our shared history and celebrate the future of our community," said Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill. "We're excited to host an event that brings people together in a meaningful and memorable way."

Tickets went on sale April 1 and are available through the City of Rexburg's official event page. Additional details, including the event schedule and logistics, will be updated on the event page as July 3 approaches.

country musicRussell Dickerson
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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