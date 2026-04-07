Glen Powell’s Country Music Comedy Film Officially Has a Title: ‘The Comeback King’

Looks like Glen Powell is ready to trade in his rom-com charms and his fast-running thunder thighs for cowboy boots. His upcoming country music comedy, to be directed by Judd Apatow, finally has a name.

Say hello to The Comeback King.

Glenn Powell Stars in ‘The Comeback King’

Powell and Apatow teamed up to write the film with Powell in the lead as a country music artist whose “career is in free fall.” For the longest time, the film was just called “untitled country music comedy starring Glen Powell,” but now, it officially has a name: The Comeback King.

Aside from Powell, the movie also stars Cristin Milioti, Madelyn Cline, and Stavros Halkias, who will play Powell’s agent.

Lit Soundtrack

A movie about a country music artist practically demands a killer soundtrack, and thanks to Lukas Nelson and ERNEST, Powell’s upcoming film will deliver just that, complete with original country tracks.

Apatow said of the movie’s soundtrack, “The songwriting is being led by Lukas [Nelson] and ERNEST, and we’ve had a lot of fun.”

He also shared his excitement about doing the film. “I’m excited to have a movie in the theater to show that people still really want comedies in the theater. I think there’s been a little bit of a doom loop, because everyone just says they don’t – and then they don’t – make [comedies], and then they take that as the proof that they don’t.”