Zac Brown’s Camp Southern Ground Benefit Raises Record $3.4M for Youth and Veterans Programs

The eighth annual "An Evening to Remember" benefit for Camp Southern Ground has raised over $3.4 million, making it the most successful in the event's history. The exclusive fundraiser took place on March 27 in Atlanta and was attended by about 250 people, with all money raised going directly toward the nonprofit's programs for children, veterans, and military families. The milestone advances Camp Southern Ground's mission of fostering connection, well-being, and resilience year-round.

Television broadcaster and military child, Sage Steele, emceed the evening, while Warrior Song alum and Marine Corps veteran, Luke Morgan, delivered a moving performance that demonstrated music's power to heal and tell stories. GRAMMY Award-winning musician and camp founder Zac Brown also took the stage to address supporters.

"If the right group of people come together with the intention of helping others to be better, we can do absolutely incredible things," Brown shared. "This isn't my camp; this is everyone's camp, and guests who join us — whether they've supported from the beginning or are here for the first time — leave knowing they're helping create a lasting legacy."

The evening began with interactive experiences, including the Kendra Scott Yellow Rose Color Bar, and then transitioned to a healthy, sustainable meal prepared from farm-to-table ingredients to showcase The Camp's focus on both areas in relation to their food service. A live auction was held, with Auctioneer John Curley overseeing the sale of unique experiences and rare items as part of the fundraiser. Guests then shaped Zac Brown Band's setlist, with performances of "Tie Up," "Knee Deep," and "Homegrown" rounding out the night.

Founded in 2011, Camp Southern Ground spans 400 acres in Fayetteville, Georgia. During the summer, it operates as an inclusive residential camp for children of different backgrounds and abilities. Throughout the rest of the year, the campus serves veterans through no-cost Warrior programs. The record-breaking fundraiser signals continued expansion of those connection, well-being, and resilience initiatives for youth and military families.