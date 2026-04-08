Fort Campbell to Host 250th Independence Day Celebration With Charlie Daniels Hologram Concert

Fort Campbell will host an Independence Day celebration on July 4 on the 101st Airborne Division Parade Field in honor of America's 250th anniversary. The free event will unite service members, families, veterans, and civilians to honor 250 years of American freedom.

The headlining event will be The Legend of Charlie Daniels Tribute Concert, featuring a cutting-edge hologram of the late GRAMMY winner and Country Music Hall of Fame member performing on stage with a live band for the first time since his death on July 6, 2020. The concert will celebrate Daniels' lasting legacy, his support for military families, and The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project, a veterans' nonprofit that he co-founded in 2014.

Supporting performances include Aaron Tippin, a platinum-selling artist with six gold albums and more than 30 charting singles, alongside Eric Lee Beddingfield, former Independent Artist of the Year known for his hit "The Gospel According to Jones," and the 101st Airborne Division Band. The event is produced by Fort Campbell MWR, 8 Track Entertainment, and MOTR Music.

8 Track Entertainment, headquartered in Muscle Shoals and Nashville, has earned 10 No. 1 singles, two Gold Records, and 2025 CDX Label of the Year honors since 2021, and partners with the Charlie Daniels family on legacy projects. MOTR Music, a Nashville-based full-service music label and concert promotion company, was honored with the 2026 CDX Label of the Year and Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

The event is powered by Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram and will feature interactive brand experiences and a free driving activation showcasing the latest vehicle lineup. Festivities begin July 1 with a carnival and brand activations continuing through the week.