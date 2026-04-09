Kelsea Ballerini is Loving Life in NYC, But Reveals It’s Only Temporary

New York City lights look good on Kelsea Ballerini, but she’s still not trading them for Music City. Ballerini has been enjoying everything the city has to offer; after all, it’s a noticeable shift from Nashville, but she’s made it clear that it’s only temporary.

Why Kelsea Ballerini Moved to NYC

Last month, the 32-year-old singer announced that she moved from Tennessee to New York City. “Ever since I was a little kid and I got here for the first time, I always promised myself that I would do a season or chapter of life in the city, and that season and chapter is right now," Ballerini said.

She clarified, though, that the move is only temporary: “I'm not permanently moving. I'm just there through the summer, and I'm loving it so much.”

Not the Only Thing’s that Changed

Ballerini moving to New York City is not the only thing that’s changed in her life recently. The Tennessee native who got together with her ex, actor Chase Stokes, has called it quits again. After publicly reconciling late last year, the couple has broken up again, this time just five weeks after getting back together.

A source close to the actor revealed, “They still love each other, which is why they've kept trying to make it work. But their lives are in very different places right now. Figuring out where to live and how to truly merge their lives has been hard lately. It's been something they've gone back and forth on.”