This Day in Country History: April 9

April 9 has witnessed fundraising events, tour performances, album releases, and memorial services in the country music industry. Heartwarming tributes were made to the legendary Tammy Wynette and Merle Haggard.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some breakthrough country music hits and milestones associated with April 9 include:

2017: Rock The Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival, an ocean conservation fundraiser, was held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and headlined by Kenny Chesney.

Rock The Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival, an ocean conservation fundraiser, was held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and headlined by Kenny Chesney. 2019: Citi cardmembers were able to pre-purchase tickets to see Florida Georgia Line for their Florida Georgia Line Las Vegas Residency at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Citi cardmembers were able to pre-purchase tickets to see Florida Georgia Line for their Florida Georgia Line Las Vegas Residency at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. 2020: Dan + Shay had their first headlining arena tour with a stop at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Their 2020 Arena Tour began on March 6 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and ended on October 31 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

Dan + Shay had their first headlining arena tour with a stop at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Their 2020 Arena Tour began on March 6 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and ended on October 31 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. 2021: Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence paired with special guest Lainey Wilson for their Late Nights and Longnecks Tour at Barnett Fieldhouse in Rapid City, South Dakota. These country stars performed traditional-style country music, and Lainey Wilson, who became a GRAMMY Award-winning artist in 2024, delighted fans with her distinct Louisiana drawl.

Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence paired with special guest Lainey Wilson for their Late Nights and Longnecks Tour at Barnett Fieldhouse in Rapid City, South Dakota. These country stars performed traditional-style country music, and Lainey Wilson, who became a GRAMMY Award-winning artist in 2024, delighted fans with her distinct Louisiana drawl. 2025: The Library of Congress added several recordings to the National Recording Registry on this date. Feddie Fender's "Before the Next Teardrop Falls," and Charley Pride's "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'" were among the 25 songs added to this registry.

Cultural Milestones

On April 9, country music stars attended memorials for fellow country artists and raised money for important causes:

1998: Country music stars came together at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville for a memorial service for singer and songwriter Tammy Wynette, who died on April 6. Those who attended included Randy Travis, Wynonna Judd, Dolly Parton, and the Oak Ridge Boys.

Country music stars came together at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville for a memorial service for singer and songwriter Tammy Wynette, who died on April 6. Those who attended included Randy Travis, Wynonna Judd, Dolly Parton, and the Oak Ridge Boys. 2016: Country music musician Merle Haggard was laid to rest at his ranch in Palo Cedro, California. Stars that performed at Haggard's funeral service included Kris Kristofferson and Connie Smith, and Haggard's children sang "Today I Started Loving You Again."

Country music musician Merle Haggard was laid to rest at his ranch in Palo Cedro, California. Stars that performed at Haggard's funeral service included Kris Kristofferson and Connie Smith, and Haggard's children sang "Today I Started Loving You Again." 2016: Eric Church paid tribute to the late Merle Haggard when he returned to the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. He sang his own songs like "Holdin' My Own" and "Mr. Misunderstood." In addition, he performed a cover of Haggard's "Footlights."

Eric Church paid tribute to the late Merle Haggard when he returned to the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. He sang his own songs like "Holdin' My Own" and "Mr. Misunderstood." In addition, he performed a cover of Haggard's "Footlights." 2016: Country singer Hillary Scott from Lady Antebellum, now known as Lady A, helped raise money for the nonprofit Stand Up to Cancer. The benefit raised nearly $42 million for cancer research.

Country singer Hillary Scott from Lady Antebellum, now known as Lady A, helped raise money for the nonprofit Stand Up to Cancer. The benefit raised nearly $42 million for cancer research. 2016: Brooks & Dunn, Carrie Underwood, and David Foster performed at the Celebrity Fight Night held at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. Reba McEntire hosted this annual event that raises money for the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center and other select charities.

Notable Recordings and Performances

April 9 has seen many memorable country music recordings and performances, such as:

Industry Changes and Challenges

From country music songwriter deaths to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions to silly stunts, some changes and challenges that occurred on April 9 include:

1997: Prolific country songwriter Mae Boren Axton died at her home in Hendersonville, Tennessee. She cowrote Elvis Presley's "Heartbreak Hotel" and worked with country music stars such as Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, and Eddy Arnold.

Prolific country songwriter Mae Boren Axton died at her home in Hendersonville, Tennessee. She cowrote Elvis Presley's "Heartbreak Hotel" and worked with country music stars such as Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, and Eddy Arnold. 2012: The "Guys Do It All the Time" singer Mindy McCready and her boyfriend, David Wilson, welcomed a baby boy, Zane. McCready has another son, Zander, from a previous relationship.

The "Guys Do It All the Time" singer Mindy McCready and her boyfriend, David Wilson, welcomed a baby boy, Zane. McCready has another son, Zander, from a previous relationship. 2020: The vocal group Little Big Town postponed their shows for The Nightfall Tour scheduled for April 9 and 10 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The vocal group Little Big Town postponed their shows for The Nightfall Tour scheduled for April 9 and 10 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle due to COVID-19 restrictions. 2023: Country superstar Blake Shelton dressed up in a pink bunny suit as the Easter Bunny for friends and family. Shelton's wife, pop star Gwen Stefani, posted a fun video on her Instagram account.