Tucker Wetmore Pauses World Tour to Perform for Troops in Guam, Commits Funds to Veteran Mental Health

Tucker Wetmore paused his Brunette World Tour on April 1 to perform a free concert for U.S. service members and their families stationed at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, delivering a heartfelt message of gratitude alongside a rousing set that included a rendition of Toby Keith's "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue."

"I just want to say thank you, seriously, from the bottom of my heart," Wetmore told the troops and their families. "I know you guys are out here in the middle of the ocean. I know things can get tough sometimes, whether you've been deployed … away from your loved ones, away from your family."

He continued, "It means a lot to me, and my band and my crew, and my family back home … It's truly such an honor to be here and help you guys have a fun time on a random Wednesday night in the middle of Guam."

"Sometimes, some days, you're tired, and you're beat, and you're worn down, but it does not go unnoticed. It is very appreciated by me. From me and mine, I just want to say thank you for everything. Thank you for your service."

Wetmore concluded, "I promise you, this will not be the last time I do something like this because this has brought me more joy than any other show I have ever done in my life."

The visit also included a stop at Naval Base Guam. Wetmore posted photos from the bases on Instagram with the caption, "God bless our troops."

The 26-year-old Washington native's support for the military is deeply personal. His late grandfather, a veteran, died after what Wetmore has described as his "battle at home." That loss has driven the singer-songwriter to use his platform to champion veteran mental health awareness through Face the Fight, an initiative launched in 2023 that aims to reduce veteran suicide by 2032.

Wetmore has pledged to donate a portion of every ticket sold for the Brunette World Tour to Face the Fight. The tour, which has been expanded with 17 new dates, is currently running across Europe before returning to the U.S. in July.