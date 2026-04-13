Ella Langley’s Signature Bangs are a Result of a DIY Haircut

It’s hard to imagine Ella Langley without her signature full bangs, but according to the “Choosin’ Texas” singer, it was an accidental hairstyle that resulted from a bad DIY haircut.

Ella Langley, the Hair Stylist?

In a recent interview, the American Eagle endorser shared that, like most of us, she also has those times when she thought she could cut her own hair. “I have a bad tendency to cut my own hair. Most of the time it goes bad — that's how I got bangs in the first place."

She recalled, “I was wearing a cowboy hat for a while, and then I took it off because it was windy one show and it was pissing me off. I decided, 'You know what, I'm gonna take it off.' And I like how my bangs were kind of around my face.”

“It Changed My Life”

Thanks to that unfortunate incident, Langley’s bangs became part of her recognizable personal brand. “Like 20 minutes before I walked out onstage, I decided to cut my fringe a little bit, and it was so bad,” Langley explained.

"I was shooting the cover art for my first record that next week, and [my creative director Caylee Robillard] was like, 'Hate you.’ So I just told her full send it with the bangs. I don't think I can ever change it. It changed my life a little bit, I would say."