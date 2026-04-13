You could win a Walt Disney World vacation from 92.5 XTU

92.5 XTU wants to give your family the chance to bring the whole crew and experience the coolest summer ever at Walt Disney World® Resort. Because Cool KIDS’ Summer is back and bringing even more summer magic, like Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run featuring a new mission with the Mandalorian & Grogu, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster® Starring The Muppets, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad®, Test Track® presented by General Motors® and even more fun ways to get your cool on!

