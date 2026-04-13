XTU Merch
LISTEN LIVE

You could win a Walt Disney World vacation from 92.5 XTU

92.5 XTU wants to give your family the chance to bring the whole crew and experience the coolest summer ever at Walt Disney World® Resort. Because Cool KIDS’ Summer is…

Donnie Black
Disney (2)

92.5 XTU wants to give your family the chance to bring the whole crew and experience the coolest summer ever at Walt Disney World® Resort. Because Cool KIDS’ Summer is back and bringing even more summer magic, like Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run featuring a new mission with the Mandalorian & Grogu, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster® Starring The Muppets, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad®, Test Track® presented by General Motors® and even more fun ways to get your cool on!

Starting Monday, April 20th... Listen weekdays at 9:00am, 1pm, and 4pm to win a $50 Disney gift card and be entered to win a vacation to Walt Disney World® Resort and experience the coolest summer ever across four magical Theme Parks.

Learn more about the Coolest SUMMER ever

As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney

Disney
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
Related Stories
Enter to win a pair of VIP Suite tickets to NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Raceway
ContestsEnter to win a pair of VIP Suite tickets to NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover RacewayBrendan Petrilli
April Showers Sweepstakes 🌸🛠️
ContestsApril Showers Sweepstakes 🌸🛠️Elizabeth Urban
The Mummy
ContestsWin Passes To See Lee Cronin’s The MummyDonnie Black
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect