You could win a Walt Disney World vacation from 92.5 XTU
92.5 XTU wants to give your family the chance to bring the whole crew and experience the coolest summer ever at Walt Disney World® Resort. Because Cool KIDS’ Summer is…
92.5 XTU wants to give your family the chance to bring the whole crew and experience the coolest summer ever at Walt Disney World® Resort. Because Cool KIDS’ Summer is back and bringing even more summer magic, like Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run featuring a new mission with the Mandalorian & Grogu, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster® Starring The Muppets, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad®, Test Track® presented by General Motors® and even more fun ways to get your cool on!
Starting Monday, April 20th... Listen weekdays at 9:00am, 1pm, and 4pm to win a $50 Disney gift card and be entered to win a vacation to Walt Disney World® Resort and experience the coolest summer ever across four magical Theme Parks.
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