Nashville Museum Adds Taylor Swift ‘Life of a Showgirl’ Pieces to Permanent Collection

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has updated the display in its Taylor Swift Education Center with new artifacts from Swift's latest era, The Life of a Showgirl, with items on view through spring 2027 and accessible with general museum admission.

The updated display features pieces from Swift's The Life of a Showgirl era, including the mint green faux fur coat, rhinestone-embellished heels and a custom-made, crystal-and-rhinestone-studded dress worn in the "The Fate of Ophelia" music video, a painted antique toy piano used as a prop in the video, and a vintage feathered headpiece covered in multicolored Swarovski crystals that Swift wore in the "showgirl" sequence.

Additional artifacts on display include a Taylor 12-string guitar Swift played during the acoustic set of the Fearless Tour and a Hatch Show Print poster from her first headlining stadium show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on June 5, 2010. Downstairs, visitors can see the Gibson J-45 crystal-encrusted guitar Swift used to perform the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" during the Eras Tour, which sold out 149 stadiums across five continents.

The exhibit also marks the 20th anniversary of Swift's debut single, "Tim McGraw," released June 19, 2006, and commemorates The Life of a Showgirl, her 12th studio album, released Oct. 3, 2025. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking Swift's 15th chart-topping album — the most for any solo artist.

The Taylor Swift Education Center is a two-story, 7,500-square-foot space that opened in 2013, made possible through a donation from Swift to the museum's capital campaign. The center includes classrooms, a studio, a videoconference lab, and interactive galleries. In 2025, the museum served more than 120,000 people through over 2,000 in-person and virtual educational programs, many originating in the Education Center.