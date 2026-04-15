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Taylor Swift Named to Songwriters Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Taylor Swift has been named to the Songwriters Hall of Fame Class of 2026, with her formal induction set for June 11 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York…

Jennifer Eggleston
Taylor Swift accepts the 2026 Pop Album of the Year award onstage
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Taylor Swift has been named to the Songwriters Hall of Fame Class of 2026, with her formal induction set for June 11 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Swift enters the hall as its second-youngest inductee ever and the youngest woman, at 36. Only Stevie Wonder was inducted at an earlier age, at 32 in 1983.

For her induction, Swift personally selected five songs to represent the range of her songwriting: "Love Story," "Blank Space," "Anti-Hero," "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)," and "The Last Great American Dynasty." Together, the selections span narrative storytelling, satire, confessional writing, long-form emotional detail, and character-driven historical perspective.

"Love Story," the lead single from her second studio album, Fearless, was inspired by a boy unpopular with her family and friends and drew on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet as a reference point. Swift wrote the song while touring to promote her debut album, between the ages of 16 and 18. Unlike Shakespeare's tragic ending, Swift reimagined the story with a marriage proposal. "Blank Space," from 1989, flips the script on media portrayals of Swift as a serial dater, using self-aware satire to reclaim that narrative.

Midnight's "Anti-Hero" is more personal for Swift, and it's open and honest about her own concerns and doubts. "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)" is an expanded version of "All Too Well" from Red (Taylor's Version) that features highly specific micro-detail descriptions and sensory imagery to create an emotional portrait of the writer long after the song has ended. "The Last Great American Dynasty" blends historical character study with autobiography, shifting perspective to connect another woman's story to Swift's own life.

The induction ceremony will be held on June 11 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City and will not be open to the general public.

Songwriters Hall of FameStevie WonderTaylor Swift
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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