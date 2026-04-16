Kelsea Ballerini Tapped as Judge for a New Singing Competition

Kelsea Ballerini has officially been tapped as a judge (and host) for a brand-new singing competition, and if you’re expecting harsh critiques and dramatic eye-rolls, this is not that kind of competition. Ballerini promised she’s planning to do things a little differently.

Kelsea Ballerini is Excited to be Part of the Competition

As reported by PEOPLE, the Tennessee native is gearing up to host and serve as a judge for the Amplify Your Ambitions Contest, in partnership with digital financial institution SoFi. The contest will award an aspiring musician with a $200,000 grand prize and two $50,000 for the runners-up on June 4.

Ballerini shared, “There's nothing I love more than if I'm just scrolling and I see this artist that has just written a song and I've never heard them. It makes me happy, and it inspires me. And so to be a part of this process, I get to do that.”

She added, “I'm really excited to just be a part of that process and way less judge, but more so encourage and help give perspective. And honestly, just gas people up. If they are brave and bold enough to choose music as their career, their passion and their dream and brave and bold enough to enter themselves into this competition, it shows they're ambitious — and that itself is such a win.”

Experience as ‘The Voice’ Judge

Ballerini will judge the contestants together with Vivian Tu, SoFi’s Chief of Financial Empowerment, and songwriter Shane McAnally. This isn’t the first time the “I Sit in Parks” singer will be judging aspiring musicians. She served as a guest coach on The Voice, and she shared that she will be bringing her experience from the show to the Amplify Your Ambitions Contest.