Ashley Gorley to Be Featured in Poets and Prophets Series at Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will honor songwriter Ashley Gorley in its Poets and Prophets interview series on Saturday, May 30, at 2:30 p.m. in the Ford Theater. Museum writer-editor Allison Moorer will moderate the program, which will feature rare photos, film, and recordings. A poster signing will follow the event.

Gorley grew up in Danville, Kentucky, and moved to Nashville to attend Belmont University, where he graduated magna cum laude in 1999 after completing internships at publishing companies. He has since become the most commercially successful country songwriter of all time, with more than 80 No. 1 songs to his credit.

Gorley is an eight-time GRAMMY nominee and a 10-time ASCAP Songwriter of the Year. He received the NSAI Songwriter of the Decade award for 2010–2019 and has earned 24 CMA Triple Play Awards. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2025.

Gorley is the second of three songwriters featured in this year's Poets and Prophets series, following Josh Osborne in February. Pat McLaughlin is scheduled for Oct. 3.