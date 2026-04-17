This Day in Country History: April 17

From a White House performance, honky-tonk-themed restaurant to an NFL game and a wedding, April 17 has seen some interesting events and milestones for country music throughout the years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

April 17 had a few milestones, including:

2010: Lady Antebellum (now known as Lady A) was at No. 4 on the Billboard 100 for their song "Need You Now" after having peaked at No. 2. They were the first country music band to reach the top 10 in two years.

Lady Antebellum (now known as Lady A) was at No. 4 on the Billboard 100 for their song "Need You Now" after having peaked at No. 2. They were the first country music band to reach the top 10 in two years. 2024: Blake Shelton performed back-to-back shows for the grand opening of his honky-tonk-themed restaurant, Ole Red, in Las Vegas. The main opening was on April 16, but he decided to perform another show due to popularity.

Blake Shelton performed back-to-back shows for the grand opening of his honky-tonk-themed restaurant, Ole Red, in Las Vegas. The main opening was on April 16, but he decided to perform another show due to popularity. 2024: Eric Church played on this date as part of his 19-show residency, Eric Church: To Beat the Devil at Nashville's Neon Steeple at Chiefs. This establishment is Church's, and he helped design the six-story building with two stories for intimate performances.

Cultural Milestones

Country music history had several cultural milestones on April 17, including:

1970: Country music icon Johnny Cash performed with his wife, June Carter, and the country group the Statler Brothers at the White House for then-President Richard Nixon. At Nixon's request, Cash sang "A Boy Named Sue."

Country music icon Johnny Cash performed with his wife, June Carter, and the country group the Statler Brothers at the White House for then-President Richard Nixon. At Nixon's request, Cash sang "A Boy Named Sue." 2012: Country music star Vince Gill headlined the 14th annual Jammin' to Beat the Blues benefit concert for Mental Health America of Middle Tennessee. This milestone performance was held at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Country music star Vince Gill headlined the 14th annual Jammin' to Beat the Blues benefit concert for Mental Health America of Middle Tennessee. This milestone performance was held at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. 2015: At the ACM Party for a Cause held at Global Life Park in Arlington, Texas, featured performers like Dan + Shay, Cam, Cole Swindell, Kelsea Ballerini, and Montgomery Gentry. This event benefits organizations through the ACM Lifting Lives, such as the Wounded Warrior Project and the Folds of Honor Foundation.

At the ACM Party for a Cause held at Global Life Park in Arlington, Texas, featured performers like Dan + Shay, Cam, Cole Swindell, Kelsea Ballerini, and Montgomery Gentry. This event benefits organizations through the ACM Lifting Lives, such as the Wounded Warrior Project and the Folds of Honor Foundation. 2017: Dierks Bentley's wife, Cassidy Black Bentley, ran the Boston Marathon on April 17. She ran this to support Safe Haven, a shelter for homeless families in Nashville.

Dierks Bentley's wife, Cassidy Black Bentley, ran the Boston Marathon on April 17. She ran this to support Safe Haven, a shelter for homeless families in Nashville. 2018: DarBella Publishing LLC. released the book, Let Your Love Flow: The Life and Times of the Bellamy Brothers. The Bellamy Brothers rose to instant fame with their big hit "Let Your Love Flow," and in the 1970s, they were a household name with songs like "Dancin' Cowboys" and "Kids Of The Baby Boom."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Exciting performances that occurred on April 17 include:

2004: Mother/daughter country duo, The Judds, made their debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry. They sang "Flies on the Butter (You Can't Go Home Again)" and "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)."

Mother/daughter country duo, The Judds, made their debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry. They sang "Flies on the Butter (You Can't Go Home Again)" and "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)." 2015: Tyler Farr's "A Guy Walks Into a Bar" received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In 2023, this song got a Platinum certification. In addition, Chris Young's "Lonely Eyes" also received a Gold certification on this same date.

Tyler Farr's "A Guy Walks Into a Bar" received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In 2023, this song got a Platinum certification. In addition, Chris Young's "Lonely Eyes" also received a Gold certification on this same date. 2016: At the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Blake Shelton, Chase Bryant, and Thomas Rhett were headliners. Additional performers included LANCO, Joe Nichols, Elle King, and Billy Currington.

At the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Blake Shelton, Chase Bryant, and Thomas Rhett were headliners. Additional performers included LANCO, Joe Nichols, Elle King, and Billy Currington. 2017: Keith Urban's album, Get Closer, received a Platinum certification from the RIAA.

Keith Urban's album, Get Closer, received a Platinum certification from the RIAA. 2017: Country music superstar Carrie Underwood sang the national anthem before the Nashville Predators' first-round Stanley Cup game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Underwood is married to the team captain of the Predators.

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood sang the national anthem before the Nashville Predators' first-round Stanley Cup game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Underwood is married to the team captain of the Predators. 2020 : The RIAA gave Billy Currington's single "Summer Forever" a Gold certification.

: The RIAA gave Billy Currington's single "Summer Forever" a Gold certification. 2021: Blake Shelton made a surprise appearance at his Ole Red restaurant and bar in Nashville. He performed a 90-minute set with his full band.

Blake Shelton made a surprise appearance at his Ole Red restaurant and bar in Nashville. He performed a 90-minute set with his full band. 2025: Brett Young played at the Orpheum Theatre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. This was a stop for the Brett Young: Back to Basics World Tour.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From marriages to deaths and benefits, there were notable industry changes and challenges for the country music industry on April 17 through the years, including:

2009: Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberley Williams-Paisley, welcomed their second child, a son they named Jasper Warren. Paisley stated that having children, including the couple's other son Huck, changed his life for the better.

Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberley Williams-Paisley, welcomed their second child, a son they named Jasper Warren. Paisley stated that having children, including the couple's other son Huck, changed his life for the better. 2010: Avent-garde country star David Allen Coe married his sixth wife, Kimberly Hastings, with Toby Keith as a witness. Coe is known for songs such as "Take This Job and Shove It" and "You Never Even Called Me by My Name."

Avent-garde country star David Allen Coe married his sixth wife, Kimberly Hastings, with Toby Keith as a witness. Coe is known for songs such as "Take This Job and Shove It" and "You Never Even Called Me by My Name." 2014: The lead singer for the duo, the Lost Trailers, Jason Wyatt, announced he was resigning from the group. Wyatt wanted to pursue his solo career in songwriting and music production.

The lead singer for the duo, the Lost Trailers, Jason Wyatt, announced he was resigning from the group. Wyatt wanted to pursue his solo career in songwriting and music production. 2018: Country singer/songwriter and producer Randy Scruggs died on April 17. He won several Grammy Awards, was a three-time Musician of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards, and produced songs for country greats such as Waylon Jennings, Dwight Yoakam, and Loretta Lynn.

Country singer/songwriter and producer Randy Scruggs died on April 17. He won several Grammy Awards, was a three-time Musician of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards, and produced songs for country greats such as Waylon Jennings, Dwight Yoakam, and Loretta Lynn. 2020: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, slated for April 17, was postponed until October 2020. Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, and Luke Bryan were to be the headliners.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, slated for April 17, was postponed until October 2020. Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, and Luke Bryan were to be the headliners. 2021: Country star Brantley Gilbert held three trail rides at Brimstone Recreation in Huntsville, Tennessee, to raise money for The Academy of Country Music's COVID-19 Response Fund. He hosted 500 fans on each trail ride.