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Give Mom Her Flowers

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and we want to Give Mom Her Flowers. Mom’s are superheroes and deserve to be celebrated! Whether she’s your mom, stepmom, grandma, or…

Donnie Black

Mother's Day is just around the corner and we want to Give Mom Her Flowers.

Mom's are superheroes and deserve to be celebrated!

Whether she’s your mom, stepmom, grandma, or the one who’s always been there like a mom, now’s your chance to make her feel truly seen.

Tell us why your mom deserves her flowers—literally and figuratively. Share the story, the sacrifice, the laughs, the late-night talks. The moments that made her her. We’ll be selecting one heartfelt entry to win Steven Singer's New Sunrise 24kt Gold Dipped Rose, a Steven Singer Silver Moon and Back Diamond Necklace, a beautiful bouquet from Blooming Affairs Florist.

Here's the kicker... One of the members of The Andie Summers Show will hand deliver these prizes directly to the winning mom and share the story you submitted.

Enter below, and let’s Give Mom Her Flowers this Mother’s Day.

Mothers Day
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
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