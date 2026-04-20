Guess Jeff’s Baby’s Due Date
Jeff and his wife Emily are expecting a baby boy this June. We learned the baby’s name… Bodie Bell Kurkjian! The actually due date is Sunday, June 5th. We don’t…
Jeff and his wife Emily are expecting a baby boy this June. We learned the baby's name... Bodie Bell Kurkjian!
The actually due date is Sunday, June 5th. We don't have an exact due date time because that is not really a thing.
Let's Guess Jeff's Baby's Due Date. Do you think it will be early, right on time, maybe a week late? For Emily's sake, we hope it's not a week late.
(Fill out the form below and guess the date and time)
In the event of a tie, we will randomly select 1 grand prize winner from all eligible entries.
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.