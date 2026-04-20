Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Undergoing Intensive Therapy After Chase Stokes Split

Breakups hit everyone differently, but for Kelsea Ballerini, moving on and finding herself again meant going all in. Following her split (again) from Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes, the country star revealed she took a deeply intentional approach to moving forward.

Kelsea Ballerini Underwent Intensive Therapy

The “I Sit in Parks” singer revealed in a recent interview that she underwent an intensive, three-day therapy session totaling 27 hours.

“I just did a three-day intensive in Dallas, like, nine hours of therapy every day," Ballerini said. “It's just, again, a better understanding of myself and why I am a people pleaser. I'm learning that about myself. I think in this chapter of my life, again, I'm kind of like, 'You know what, I don't want to give anyone else the power to tell me how I should feel about myself or my choices or the life that I choose to lead.'"

What’s Next for Her?

Ballerini is currently living in New York City. “Ever since I was a little kid and I got here for the first time, I always promised myself that I would do a season or chapter of life in the city, and that season and chapter is right now," she said. However, the Tennessee native clarified that the move is only temporary. “I'm not permanently moving. I’m just there through the summer, and I'm loving it so much.”