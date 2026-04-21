Ella Langley Recalls Lyric Slip Moments During Morgan Wallen Tour

Ella Langley is revealing the nerve-wracking reality of joining Morgan Wallen onstage, including a lyric slip that eventually turned the tables on Wallen himself.

Langley, who served as one of the opening acts on Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour, appeared on Theo Von's This Past Weekend show to recount how she would join Wallen onstage for a duet of his chart-topping collaboration with Tate McRae, "What I Want."

"When I did 'What I Want' with Morgan, I messed up the words almost every single time," Langley said. "I've never been so nervous to go out and do something. I just felt like I could throw up before I walked out there every time. I just could not remember those words."

Langley said she practiced "What I Want" on her own for days to learn the lyrics, and even wrote them on her hand during a performance with Wallen in Madison, Wisconsin.

"POV, you go through this tunnel, you know what I mean? And you're playing in the stadium. It's the most people you've ever been in front of," she explained. "You're walking out with Morgan Wallen, everything gets dark, and there's smoke everywhere, and you got to walk out. And I'm in pointy heels, and there's grates out there. So, you got to make sure you're not falling down in those."

"You get up and then, here you go, you get one shot at it," she continued. "There's no practice, too. You get like one rehearsal, you go out there, and it's like, 'OK.' But doing it in front of 80,000 people is different than 2 p.m. in the middle of the day."

The tension eventually broke during their final performance together. "What was awesome is the last time we did it, he came out and messed up the words," she recalled. "When he did that, I started to laugh so hard cause he was giving me so much s--- about messing up the words."

Langley said Wallen later claimed he flubbed the lyrics on purpose to make her feel better, but she didn't buy it — noting that when he looked back at her after the slip, it was "pure frustration."

Langley built her following by posting covers on TikTok and Instagram before releasing her EP Excuse the Mess in May 2023. Her debut studio album, Hungover, arrived in August 2024 and featured the breakthrough duet "You Look Like You Love Me" with Riley Green, which earned her first No. 1 on country radio.