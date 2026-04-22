Megan Moroney Shows Love for Dolly Parton During ‘PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful Issue’

During the PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful shoot, Megan Moroney channeled another blonde: Dolly Parton. The “Medicine” songstress paid homage to the country music icon by dressing like her and shared how much Parton inspired not just her music, but also her aesthetic.

Megan Moroney as Dolly Parton

Moroney recreated Parton’s famous Jolene album cover, released in 1974. From the big hair to the striped jumpsuit, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter nailed the look. She said of being a Parton fan, “I must have learned the songs in the womb. I don't remember an age where I learned these songs; I feel like I was born and I knew them. So I blame my mom for playing a lot of Dolly Parton in the car. I grew up in a household where it was like, ‘In this house, we respect Dolly Parton.’”

Revlon’s latest ambassador for the “Be Unforgettable” campaign also credited Parton for her style. “I think Dolly has inspired my style because she's always thought more is more, and I'm right there with you, girl — I love dressing up.”

Moroney added, “She's always been super confident, knows exactly who she is; she's kind and gracious, talented, over-the-top in some ways, but she really embraces it, so that's always been inspiring to me.”

At the Top of the World at 28

Parton was 28 years old when she released Jolene, the same age as Moroney, now enjoying the success of her Cloud 9 album, reaching the top spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Moroney said of the age parallel, “It's inspiring to think the road ahead, even though right now seems so crazy and I'm so just in the middle of it.”