Mark Chesnutt Quit Drinking After Consuming Handle of Vodka Daily, Credits Sobriety for Saving His Life

Mark Chesnutt is speaking candidly about a years-long battle with alcohol addiction that nearly killed him, describing a harrowing descent from casual drinking to consuming nearly a handle of vodka daily before choosing sobriety over death.

"I quit drinking, and that was a big deal for me," he said. "That was a huge thing for me. It just about killed me. It really did. There's no other way to say it. It almost killed me. But thank God, I got over that."

Chesnutt's drinking escalated sharply following back surgery in 2021, when a fractured spine, broken in three places, left him largely immobile and in chronic pain.

"I went through a period that was really bad after my back surgery," Chesnutt recalls. "I just sat around and drank all the time. That's all I could do. I couldn't eat. I was miserable all the time. I started out drinking beer. That was mostly what I drank. I drank beer and some whiskey every now and then, like everybody else. Then I got to drinking wine. I was drinking wine and not beer all the time. And then I graduated to the vodka, and started hitting the vodka really, really hard. Me and ole Tito's were best friends for a long time."

At his lowest point, doctors delivered an unambiguous ultimatum.

"I was bleeding out from my inside," Chesnutt recalls. "They basically told me they were gonna get me over this, and I was going to be fine, and they could fix everything wrong with me. But if they discharged me and I went home and started drinking again, I'd be back in a matter of days, and I might not leave alive. I had to quit drinking or die."

Chesnutt took his last drink on Nov. 1, 2023. Five months later, he underwent emergency quadruple bypass heart surgery. In October 2025, he was briefly hospitalized in Baton Rouge, Louisiana — just hours before a scheduled opening set for Alabama — after doctors found dangerously low sodium levels and extremely high blood pressure. He was released Oct. 19 and returned to the road Nov. 7.

Now sober and touring on his Redemption Tour, Chesnutt says he can socialize in bars without craving alcohol and wakes up each day feeling better than he did in his younger years.