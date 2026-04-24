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Ashley McBryde Performs ‘What If We Don’t’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Late-night TV got a dose of grit and honest storytelling when Ashley McBryde took the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform her most added song on country radio “What…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Ashley McBryde performs onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Late-night TV got a dose of grit and honest storytelling when Ashley McBryde took the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform her most added song on country radio “What If We Don’t.” 

Ashley McBryde on ‘The Tonight Show’ 

McBryde and her band were on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, April 22, and brought the house down with their emotional performance of “What If We Don’t.” 

The single, featured in her upcoming album, Wild, seems to be on its way to becoming one of McBryde’s popular songs, is not your regular sad ballad. It isn’t about heartbreak in the usual sense of falling in love with someone, then breaking up. It’s about the fear of not wanting to risk the current relationship, but is already overwhelmed with the desire to give in to love.    

The chorus is the all-familiar “what if” question people in love but are afraid of heartbreak ask: “What if we don't, what if we don't? / What if we stop fighting what we know we both want? / We might regret how far we let it go / But what if we don't?”   

Living with What Ifs 

McBryde shared how they came up with the idea for the song. “’What If We Don’t’ came to me, Terri Jo Box, and Randall Clay sitting around a fire pit on a back porch, reminiscing on all the moments that we could’ve made a different choice and wondering if we should’ve. It’s about the leaps of faith that you do or don’t take, and having to learn to live with those consequences either way.” 

Watch her performance below. 

Ashley McBryde: What If We Don’t | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Ashley McBryde
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
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