XTU Merch
LISTEN LIVE

Win Tickets To Red Clay Strays

Register below to win a pair of tickets to Red Clay Strays on Friday, August 7th at The Mann. Tickets on sale Friday, May 1st at 9am at Ticketmaster.com.

Donnie Black

Register below to win a pair of tickets to Red Clay Strays on Friday, August 7th at The Mann.

Tickets on sale Friday, May 1st at 9am at Ticketmaster.com.

red clay strays
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
Related Stories
Guess Jeff’s Baby’s Due Date
ContestGuess Jeff’s Baby’s Due DateDonnie Black
Made for Mom Sweepstakes 🎀
ContestsMade for Mom Sweepstakes 🎀Elizabeth Urban
Disney (2)
ContestsYou could win a Walt Disney World vacation from 92.5 XTUDonnie Black
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect