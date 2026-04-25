This Day in Country History: April 25

April 25 saw some big winners at the 25th Academy of Country Music Awards, including George Strait and Clint Black. There were also benefit concerts and a Country Music Marathon featuring several industry stars on this day over the years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

2011: CMT announced its Breakthrough Video of the Year Award nominees. Lee Brice's "Love Like Crazy," The Band Perry's "If I Die Young,' and Aaron Lewis's "Country Boy" were all nominated for this category.

The ACM Awards were held on April 25, 1990, in the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, California. Winners at this annual event included:

1990: George Strait won Entertainer of the Year, Clint Black was named Top Male Vocalist of the Year, and Kathy Mattea won the Top Female Vocalist of the Year award.

George Strait won Entertainer of the Year, Clint Black was named Top Male Vocalist of the Year, and Kathy Mattea won the Top Female Vocalist of the Year award. 1990: The Top Vocal Duo, Top Vocal Group, and New Vocal Duo or Group awards went to The Judds, Restless Heart, and The Kentucky Headhunters, respectively.

The Top Vocal Duo, Top Vocal Group, and New Vocal Duo or Group awards went to The Judds, Restless Heart, and The Kentucky Headhunters, respectively. 1990: Clint Black won Single Record of the Year for "A Better Man," Jon Vezner and Don Henry's "Where've You Been" was named Song of the Year, and Clint Black won the Album of the Year award for Killin' Time.

Cultural Milestones

From major music festivals to a guitar gallery opening and benefit concerts, April 25 has seen several milestones:

2003: Billy Currington made his Grand Ole Opry debut. Days before his historic debut, Currington released his single "Walk a Little Straighter." Today, Currington has one GRAMMY Award nomination and won Hottest Video of the Year for "Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right" at the CMT Awards.

Billy Currington made his Grand Ole Opry debut. Days before his historic debut, Currington released his single "Walk a Little Straighter." Today, Currington has one GRAMMY Award nomination and won Hottest Video of the Year for "Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right" at the CMT Awards. 2015: Country stars Alison Krauss, Lucinda Williams, and Dan Zanes performed at the Lead Belly 125: A Tribute to an American Songster at the Kennedy Center in New York City. This was a tribute to the legendary William Ledbetter, Lead Belly, known for his contributions to the folk, blues, and country music industry.

Country stars Alison Krauss, Lucinda Williams, and Dan Zanes performed at the Lead Belly 125: A Tribute to an American Songster at the Kennedy Center in New York City. This was a tribute to the legendary William Ledbetter, Lead Belly, known for his contributions to the folk, blues, and country music industry. 2015: Over 27,000 runners competed in the Country Music Half and Full Marathons. Singers Terri Clark and Bryan White ran the half-marathon, demonstrating how artists stay in shape to manage the challenges of performing.

Over 27,000 runners competed in the Country Music Half and Full Marathons. Singers Terri Clark and Bryan White ran the half-marathon, demonstrating how artists stay in shape to manage the challenges of performing. 2017: The Gallery of Iconic Guitars at Belmont University in Nashville celebrated its grand opening. Country music stars Vince Gill and Ricky Skaggs gave demonstrations to showcase legendary and vintage guitars, including the Gibson Les Paul Standard Sunburst Electric guitar and a Martin acoustic guitar made in 1939.

The Gallery of Iconic Guitars at Belmont University in Nashville celebrated its grand opening. Country music stars Vince Gill and Ricky Skaggs gave demonstrations to showcase legendary and vintage guitars, including the Gibson Les Paul Standard Sunburst Electric guitar and a Martin acoustic guitar made in 1939. 2019: Award-winning country star Chris Stapleton headlined the Mack, Jack & McConaughey gala in Austin, Texas. This charity event, helmed by actor Matthew McConaughey, former University of Texas football coach Mack Brown, and country singer Jack Ingram, raises funds for five children's charities.

Award-winning country star Chris Stapleton headlined the Mack, Jack & McConaughey gala in Austin, Texas. This charity event, helmed by actor Matthew McConaughey, former University of Texas football coach Mack Brown, and country singer Jack Ingram, raises funds for five children's charities. 2025: Twitty & Lynn's A Salute to Conway & Loretta tribute show was held at The Bend Theater in West Bend, Wisconsin. This show, performed by the grandchildren of the legendary Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, was a show to honor these legends of country music.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Several artists gave memorable performances on April 25:

2015: The Stagecoach Music Festival was held in Indio, California. Mega superstars such as Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Elle King, and Bailey Zimmerman thrilled crowds at this annual festival.

The Stagecoach Music Festival was held in Indio, California. Mega superstars such as Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Elle King, and Bailey Zimmerman thrilled crowds at this annual festival. 2024: Luke Bryan wrapped up the Canadian leg of his Mind of a Country Boy Tour with a performance at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Bryan is known as a judge on the TV show American Idol, and for hit songs such as "Play It Again" and "Country Girl."

Luke Bryan wrapped up the Canadian leg of his Mind of a Country Boy Tour with a performance at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Bryan is known as a judge on the TV show American Idol, and for hit songs such as "Play It Again" and "Country Girl." 2024: Country singer Luke Combs performed at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas, for the MJ&M fundraiser. Proceeds went to various children's health care foundations.

Country singer Luke Combs performed at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas, for the MJ&M fundraiser. Proceeds went to various children's health care foundations. 2024: Old Crow Medicine Show, Steep Canyon Rangers, and Molly Tuttle & the Golden Highway were the main draws for the MerleFest held in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Donna the Buffalo, Dan Tyminsky, and more artists also entertained the audience.

Old Crow Medicine Show, Steep Canyon Rangers, and Molly Tuttle & the Golden Highway were the main draws for the MerleFest held in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Donna the Buffalo, Dan Tyminsky, and more artists also entertained the audience. 2025: Moving into 2025, MerleFest had Bonnie Raitt, The War and Treaty, and I'm With Her as featured headliners. Fans also got to see Stephen Wilson Jr., William Prince, Tami Nelson, and more at this North Carolina music festival.

Moving into 2025, MerleFest had Bonnie Raitt, The War and Treaty, and I'm With Her as featured headliners. Fans also got to see Stephen Wilson Jr., William Prince, Tami Nelson, and more at this North Carolina music festival. 2025: Zach Bryan, Brothers Osborne, and Lana Del Rey headlined the Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, California. Carly Pearce, Whiskey Myers, Dylan Scott, and several others also entertained the audience.

Zach Bryan, Brothers Osborne, and Lana Del Rey headlined the Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, California. Carly Pearce, Whiskey Myers, Dylan Scott, and several others also entertained the audience. 2025: Shenandoah, Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Lewis, and Ella Langley thrilled the audience at Rock the Country in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Shenandoah, Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Lewis, and Ella Langley thrilled the audience at Rock the Country in Knoxville, Tennessee. 2025: Legacy Records released Willie Nelson's album Oh What a Beautiful World. Songs on this album were written or co-written by the legendary Rodney Crowell, including "Banks of the Bandera" and "What Kind of Love."

Industry Changes and Challenges

Record label changes and a new business partnership happened on April 25.

2005: Travis Tritt announced he was leaving the Columbia Records label after five years of working with them. Tritt stated he and the producers had a difference of opinion about his album My Honky Tonk History.

Travis Tritt announced he was leaving the Columbia Records label after five years of working with them. Tritt stated he and the producers had a difference of opinion about his album My Honky Tonk History. 2017: The "I Could Not Ask for More" singer Sara Evans launched her own record label, Born to Fly Records, named after her hit song, "Born to Fly." Evans was originally signed with Sugar Hill and then moved to RCA. Now, she's excited to have her own label.

The "I Could Not Ask for More" singer Sara Evans launched her own record label, Born to Fly Records, named after her hit song, "Born to Fly." Evans was originally signed with Sugar Hill and then moved to RCA. Now, she's excited to have her own label. 2017: Opry Entertainment announced its partnership with Little Big Town for a home collection called Boondocks. Anyone can purchase items like coffee mugs, T-shirts, clothing, kitchen accessories, and clothing inspired by Little Big Town songs like "Boondocks."