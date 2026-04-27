Win Passes To See Mortal Kombat II

Earthrealm is in trouble. Shao Kahn and his dark champions have set their sights on taking over the planet. And now, the Earth and its champions have hung their hopes on a former action movie star named Johnny Cage. Here’s hoping he finds his power in time to defeat the darkness threatening to take over the universe. Be there when Johnny Cage enters the arena in MORTAL KOMBAT II, opening in theaters and IMAX on May 8.