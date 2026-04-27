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Win Passes To See Mortal Kombat II

Register below to win a pair of Fandango tickets to see Mortal Kombat II. Earthrealm is in trouble. Shao Kahn and his dark champions have set their sights on taking…

Donnie Black

Register below to win a pair of Fandango tickets to see Mortal Kombat II.

Earthrealm is in trouble. Shao Kahn and his dark champions have set their sights on taking over the planet. And now, the Earth and its champions have hung their hopes on a former action movie star named Johnny Cage. Here’s hoping he finds his power in time to defeat the darkness threatening to take over the universe. Be there when Johnny Cage enters the arena in MORTAL KOMBAT II, opening in theaters and IMAX on May 8.

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Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
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