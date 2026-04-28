Big Weekly Giveaway – “Summer Of Live” Pick A Ticket
It’s Live Nation’s “Summer of Live” with $30 tickets to over 4,000 shows across the U.S. Tickets on sale from April 29th through May 5th at Live Nation.com/SummerofLive. Listen all…
It’s Live Nation’s “Summer of Live” with $30 tickets to over 4,000 shows across the U.S. Tickets on sale from April 29th through May 5th at Live Nation.com/SummerofLive.
Listen all week long for your chance to Pick-A-Ticket to one of the following shows:
- XTU’s Anniversary Show with Hardy on Saturday, June 27th at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.
- Tim McGraw on Thursday, July 23rd at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.
- Lynyrd Skynyrd on Thursday, August 20th at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.
- Jason Aldean on Saturday, September 19th at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.