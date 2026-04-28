Eric Church Will Deliver UNC Spring Commencement Address on May 9

Eric Church will deliver the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's 2026 Spring Commencement address at 7 p.m. on May 9 at Kenan Stadium, bringing one of music's most devoted Tar Heel fans back home to celebrate the Class of 2026.

Church, who was born and raised in Granite Falls, North Carolina, has identified as a Tar Heel his entire life, even though Appalachian State University is his alma mater. His fandom has never wavered through a career that has taken him around the globe.

"Early on in my career, I traveled a lot. Even though I was tired, every night at 3 or 4 a.m. I would stay up to watch Carolina basketball just to feel closer to home," said Church. "To this day, I carry North Carolina with me wherever I am. North Carolina — it's home, right?"

Church rose to fame with his 2006 debut, Sinners Like Me, before his third album, Chief, launched him to superstardom in 2011, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. His loyalty to the Tar Heels has become the stuff of legend — in 2022, he canceled a sold-out concert to watch the UNC men's basketball team defeat rival Duke University in the NCAA Tournament's Final Four.

"I'm a born, bred, dead guy. I can't really remember a time when my identity wasn't being a North Carolina fan," Church said. "I didn't know a lot about myself at 7 or 8, but I knew I was a Tar Heel. That's the way I was raised. My dad would even introduce us as Tar Heels. I knew I wasn't Wolfpack, and I wasn't a Blue Devil. I was a Tar Heel. My entire life has been built around being a Tar Heel."

That connection to home has driven Church's response to Hurricane Helene, which devastated western North Carolina in September 2024. He co-headlined the Concert for Carolina alongside Luke Combs on Oct. 26, 2024, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, raising more than $24 million for disaster relief. Through his nonprofit Chief Cares, Church also launched the Blueprint for the Blue Ridge initiative, breaking ground on a housing development in Avery County to provide gifted homes to hurricane survivors and community pillars.