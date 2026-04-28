Post Malone Pauses Stagecoach Show for Fan Situation

For Post Malone, no questions asked; his fans are his top priority. Aside from making sure they are not ripped off during his shows, he also ensures everyone is physically safe. During his Stagecoach set, Posty suddenly stopped after noticing a fan in distress.

Post Malone Prioritizes a Fan’s Safety

The “Rockstar” singer headlined the festival on Sunday, April 26. After making his grand entrance and singing “Pour Me a Beer,” the New York native told the crowd he hoped everyone was “safe and warm,” following the weather alert the day before that caused a delay in Lainey Wilson’s set, and Riley Green’s performance was completely scrapped.

Midway through his set, the genre-blending star paused the music after spotting unusual movement in the crowd. Malone focused his attention on a section where a concertgoer appeared to need medical assistance.

In an Instagram video shared by PEOPLE, Posty is seen clearly concerned.

“Does someone need help over there?” The 30-year-old singer walked to the side of the stage to better assess the situation. “Can we get some help over there, please? Ladies and gentlemen, if you could make a path so we could get over there.”

Fan Reactions

The video quickly went viral with fans lauding the rapper’s actions. One wrote, “The world is a brighter place because @postmalone is in it. Hands down!” While another commented, “Such a sweet guy! You can tell from the way he treats his fans and the people on his stage, so humble.”