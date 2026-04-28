Win VIP Garage & Pit Passes For Pocono Raceway
We want you to be our Big Machine Racing #48 VIP! Register below to win a pair of VIP Garage & Pit Passes For NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race – MillerTech…
We want you to be our Big Machine Racing #48 VIP!
Register below to win a pair of VIP Garage & Pit Passes For NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race – MillerTech Battery 250 Presented by KOA at Pocono Raceway on Saturday, June 13th and meet our Big Machine Racing Driver Dr. Patrick Staropoli
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.