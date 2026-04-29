George Strait Mixes Up Zach Top’s Name During Texas Show

When you have been in the music industry as long as George Strait, you would have worked with countless artists, and it’s understandable that there would be some slip-ups when it comes to their names. After all, in country music, there are a lot of artists sharing the same name. We have the Lukes: Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, and Luke Grimes. MCU isn’t the only universe with a lot of Chrises; country music also has its own: Chris Stapleton, Chris Young, Chris Lane, Chris Janson, and Chris Cagle. Then the Zachs: Zach Bryan, Zach Top, and Zach Brown, with Strait mixing the latter with his opener, Top.

George Strait ‘Zach’ Slip Up

During his Friday, April 24 show at the AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, the country music legend had a slight mishap when he mistakenly referred to his opener Zach Top as Zach Brown. A fan shared a video of the incident on TikTok.

In the clip, the “King of Country Music” can be heard saying, "I can feel this vibe when I got here today. When I stepped into this stadium, it was an amazing feeling, and I appreciate that very much. It's great to be here with Zac Brown.”

The “Fool Hearted Memory” singer quickly realized his slip-up and corrected his mistake. “I mean, Zach Top, excuse me. ZT, I call him. Amazing performer, and we got a lot of songs to play for you this evening. Now you just sit back, relax and have a good time.”

Gratitude Post