XTU Merch
LISTEN LIVE

Hardly! Hardy Look-A-Like Contest

Calling all Hardy look-a-likes!!! Our very own Jeff Kurkjian has transformed from into Hardy… Well, HARDLY! Jeff has been growing out his hair since September and has really embraced the…

Donnie Black

Calling all Hardy look-a-likes!!!

Our very own Jeff Kurkjian has transformed from into Hardy... Well, HARDLY!

Jeff has been growing out his hair since September and has really embraced the Hardy look.

Now it’s your turn.

The best Hardy look-a-like could win pit passes to see Hardy on Saturday, June 27th at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion... AND you will get a chance to meet the real HARDY!

Snap a photo and enter it below.

The wilder, and more creative, the better.

Anniversary ShowHardy
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
Related Stories
Win VIP Garage & Pit Passes For Pocono Raceway
ContestsWin VIP Garage & Pit Passes For Pocono RacewayDonnie Black
ContestsBig Weekly Giveaway – “Summer Of Live” Pick A TicketDonnie Black
Win Passes To See Mortal Kombat II
ContestsWin Passes To See Mortal Kombat IIDonnie Black
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect