Hardly! Hardy Look-A-Like Contest
Calling all Hardy look-a-likes!!! Our very own Jeff Kurkjian has transformed from into Hardy… Well, HARDLY! Jeff has been growing out his hair since September and has really embraced the…
Calling all Hardy look-a-likes!!!
Our very own Jeff Kurkjian has transformed from into Hardy... Well, HARDLY!
Jeff has been growing out his hair since September and has really embraced the Hardy look.
Now it’s your turn.
The best Hardy look-a-like could win pit passes to see Hardy on Saturday, June 27th at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion... AND you will get a chance to meet the real HARDY!
Snap a photo and enter it below.
The wilder, and more creative, the better.
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.