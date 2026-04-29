Old Dominion Returns to Planet Hollywood for September Shows Focused on Hit Songs

Old Dominion is returning to Las Vegas for a career-spanning two-night engagement, Old Dominion. Hits. Vegas., at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Sept. 4–5. The shows are presented in partnership with Caesars Entertainment, Messina Touring Group, and Live Nation Las Vegas.

"Viva Las Vegas! We had so much fun last year, we're coming back for round two," the group said on social media.

Building on the band's December 2025 Las Vegas performances, which featured fully costumed production moments during songs including "Late Great Heartbreak" and "I Was on a Boat That Day," Old Dominion. Hits. Vegas. promises an even bigger production, this time focused squarely on the chart-toppers and fan favorites that have defined the band's rise. The shows follow the conclusion of the How Good Is That World Tour, which took the band across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

The GRAMMY-nominated quintet's sixth studio album, Barbara, was released Aug. 22, 2025, blending the band's signature melodic, guitar-driven sound with deeper reflections on life, love, and mortality. Since breaking onto the music scene, Old Dominion has notched nine No. 1 singles at country radio, surpassed six billion on-demand streams, and earned a dozen RIAA Platinum and Gold single certifications.

Before the Las Vegas dates, Old Dominion will tour North America this summer, with appearances at the 5 O'Clock Somewhere Festival, Big Valley Jamboree, and their own Odie's Beach Vacation event, as well as a July 15 performance at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles. Old Dominion is currently the reigning 8X Academy of Country Music Group of the Year and will defend that title at the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 17 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.