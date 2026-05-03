This Day in Country History: May 3

Over the years, early May has brought many festivals, performances, and awards. Sadly, on May 3, Nashville and the surrounding area experienced a devastating flood that impacted musicians and the wider community and caused damage to the iconic Grand Ole Opry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Crystal Gayle, Willie Nelson, and Shaboozey had milestone events on May 3, including:

2014: On the day after the opening of the Crystal Gayle: When I Dream exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame on May 2, she participated in a public presentation called Concert and Conversation: Crystal Gayle. During this special program, Gayle spoke about her life and career and performed select songs.

On the day after the opening of the Crystal Gayle: When I Dream exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame on May 2, she participated in a public presentation called Concert and Conversation: Crystal Gayle. During this special program, Gayle spoke about her life and career and performed select songs. 2023: Willie Nelson was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Other inductees included country/rock/pop star Sheryl Crow, Link Wray, Missy Elliott, and several others who were also inducted for the 2023 class.

Willie Nelson was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Other inductees included country/rock/pop star Sheryl Crow, Link Wray, Missy Elliott, and several others who were also inducted for the 2023 class. 2024: Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" rose to the top of the Billboard Country Charts, taking over the slot from Beyonce's "Texas Hold 'Em" from her GRAMMY Award-winning album, Cowboy Carter.

Cultural Milestones

May 3 has seen country music artists recognized for their community spirit and others coming together to help support great causes:

2011: After the 2010 floods that devastated much of the Nashville community, the Grand Ole Opry hosted a show called Play On, Nashville. Key performers at this show included Alabama, Brad Paisley, Trace Adkins, Dierks Bentley, and the Charlie Daniels Band.

After the 2010 floods that devastated much of the Nashville community, the Grand Ole Opry hosted a show called Play On, Nashville. Key performers at this show included Alabama, Brad Paisley, Trace Adkins, Dierks Bentley, and the Charlie Daniels Band. 2016: Multi-Grammy Award singer/songwriter Vince Gill received the E.W. “Bud” Wendell Award, the hospitality industry's top award, for his contributions to the success of the tourism and convention business in Nashville, Tennessee.

Multi-Grammy Award singer/songwriter Vince Gill received the E.W. “Bud” Wendell Award, the hospitality industry's top award, for his contributions to the success of the tourism and convention business in Nashville, Tennessee. 2017: In a star-studded event, country music artists came together to pay tribute to the legendary, Grammy-winning star, Jimmy Webb. The event benefited the Alzheimer's Association in honor of Webb's dear friend, Glen Campbell. Performing artists included Dwight Yoakam and the late Toby Keith.

In a star-studded event, country music artists came together to pay tribute to the legendary, Grammy-winning star, Jimmy Webb. The event benefited the Alzheimer's Association in honor of Webb's dear friend, Glen Campbell. Performing artists included Dwight Yoakam and the late Toby Keith. 2017: Country music queen Reba McEntire headlined a charity benefit for the Thistle Farms women's nonprofit organization at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Other stars at this concert included Jason Isbell and John Prine.

Country music queen Reba McEntire headlined a charity benefit for the Thistle Farms women's nonprofit organization at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Other stars at this concert included Jason Isbell and John Prine. 2019: Dolly Parton and the Dollywood Foundation received the Federal Bureau of Investigation Director's Community Leadership Award in recognition of generous fundraising efforts following the 2016 wildfires in the nearby Gatlinburg area.

Dolly Parton and the Dollywood Foundation received the Federal Bureau of Investigation Director's Community Leadership Award in recognition of generous fundraising efforts following the 2016 wildfires in the nearby Gatlinburg area. 2019: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened a new exhibit, Still Rings True: The Enduring Voice of Keith Whitley. The late Whitley produced many hits, including "When You Say Nothing at All." Artists like Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Alan Jackson cite Whitley as an influence in their music.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened a new exhibit, Still Rings True: The Enduring Voice of Keith Whitley. The late Whitley produced many hits, including "When You Say Nothing at All." Artists like Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Alan Jackson cite Whitley as an influence in their music. 2019: At the annual Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala held before the annual Kentucky Derby held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, stars gathered for a charity event. Notable guests included Jordan Smith, Jennifer Nettles, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Travis Tritt. Proceeds from this gala went to the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Notable performances on May 3 over the years include:

2007: The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) gave Taylor Swift's "Tim McGraw" a Gold certification. On March 13, 2020, this song received a 2x Platinum certification.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) gave Taylor Swift's "Tim McGraw" a Gold certification. On March 13, 2020, this song received a 2x Platinum certification. 2008: Mother/daughter country duo The Judds performed at the second annual Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California. Other performers at the country musical festival included Rascal Flatts, Taylor Swift, and Dierks Bentley.

Mother/daughter country duo The Judds performed at the second annual Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California. Other performers at the country musical festival included Rascal Flatts, Taylor Swift, and Dierks Bentley. 2009: Legendary folk singer Pete Seeger celebrated his 90th birthday with an all-star concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Cross-genre performers included country music star Emmylou Harris, folk singer Joan Baez, and pop artist Ben Harper.

Legendary folk singer Pete Seeger celebrated his 90th birthday with an all-star concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Cross-genre performers included country music star Emmylou Harris, folk singer Joan Baez, and pop artist Ben Harper. 2012: Lionel Richie's groundbreaking album Tuskegee received a Platinum certification from the RIAA. This album had performances by Billy Currington, Rascal Flatts, Darius Rucker, and Willie Nelson doing several of Richie's songs.

Lionel Richie's groundbreaking album Tuskegee received a Platinum certification from the RIAA. This album had performances by Billy Currington, Rascal Flatts, Darius Rucker, and Willie Nelson doing several of Richie's songs. 2012: Lady Antebellum, now known as Lady A, performed at the prestigious Radio City Music Hall in New York with guest star country music artist Darius Rucker.

Lady Antebellum, now known as Lady A, performed at the prestigious Radio City Music Hall in New York with guest star country music artist Darius Rucker. 2014: Before the running of the horses at the 140th Annual Kentucky Derby, Jo Dee Messina sang the national anthem.

Before the running of the horses at the 140th Annual Kentucky Derby, Jo Dee Messina sang the national anthem. 2014: Country music sensation Kacey Musgraves performed at the 25th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City. This event raises awareness for the LGBTQ+ community.

Country music sensation Kacey Musgraves performed at the 25th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City. This event raises awareness for the LGBTQ+ community. 2018: Chris Young performed at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, as part of his Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour. The tour featured special guests such as Cassadee Pope, Kelsea Ballerini, and Kane Brown.

Chris Young performed at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, as part of his Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour. The tour featured special guests such as Cassadee Pope, Kelsea Ballerini, and Kane Brown. 2019: Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha's song "Meant to Be" received a 6x Platinum certification, and then the same day, it received a 7x Platinum certification from the RIAA.

Industry Changes and Challenges

After two days of intense rainfall, the Cumberland River crested on May 3, causing extensive damage to the Nashville area.

2009: Lillian Vann Hunt, who was a prolific country music/bluegrass violinist, died at the age of 95. Hunt was one of the founders of the Nashville Symphony and played with artists such as Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, and Aretha Franklin.

Lillian Vann Hunt, who was a prolific country music/bluegrass violinist, died at the age of 95. Hunt was one of the founders of the Nashville Symphony and played with artists such as Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, and Aretha Franklin. 2010: The flood soaked the SoundCheck storage facility in Nashville. Musicians Brad Paisley, Toby Keith, Vince Gill, and Keith Urban had their musical gear damaged or destroyed by this devastating flood that killed several people.