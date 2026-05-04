Tucker Wetmore is This Year’s ACM New Male Artist of the Year

Before wrapping up his Brunette World Tour Part 1, Tucker Wetmore received some surprise. During the last night of his tour in London, England. His mother, Sia, came up to the stage to tell her son the good news.

Tucker Wetmore’s Mom Interrupted His Show

Wetmore looked both confused and delighted when he spotted his mother. As Sia urged the crowd to turn their attention to the screens, the 26-year-old singer couldn’t help but ask, “Mom, what are you doing here?”

“Just never you mind. Get your butt up here!” She shot back, drawing a hearty laugh from him as he made his way forward. She then directed him to watch the screen, where a special video message from Thomas Rhett began to play.

A Special Message from Thomas Rhett

Rhett, on the video recording, said, “Tucker, I know you’ve been out of the country forever, like seven weeks. So I figured you’d want to see a familiar face. But other than that, I just want to say congratulations on winning ACM Male New Artist of the Year. Everybody go crazy. Go crazy.”

The recording continued, “Buddy, I love you. I’m so insanely proud of you. You have busted your butt. You're one of the most talented people in the game. I’m so glad I got to see it all last year on the road, just watching you just crush it every single night. Cannot wait to celebrate with you in Vegas, brother. I love you.”

Upon hearing the news, Wetmore went to his mother, and the two shared a sweet hug as the fans clapped and cheered.

As soon as he found his bearings, the “Sunburn” singer told the crowd, “I’m at a loss for words right now for the first time in a long time. I can’t do any of this without you guys. I can’t do any of this without that woman [mom] right there… Y’all made this possible. Every single person in this venue. And there's countless more outside of this venue that I can’t sit here and name because I’d be here all night. Thank y’all so much, and thank you ACMs for this amazing honor.”