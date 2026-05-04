Win Passes To A Screening of Pressure
Register to win a pair of passes to an advanced screening of Pressure on Wednesday, May 27th at AMC Neshaminy at 7pm. In the tense 72 hours before D-Day, and with…
Register to win a pair of passes to an advanced screening of Pressure on Wednesday, May 27th at AMC Neshaminy at 7pm.
In the tense 72 hours before D-Day, and with the fate of the free world hanging in the balance, PRESSURE follows General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Captain James Stagg as they face an impossible choice—launch the largest and most dangerous seaborne invasion in history or risk losing the war altogether.
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.