Lee Brice Releases Summer Track ‘Truck Bed Mixtape’ From Upcoming Album

Curb Records multi-Platinum artist Lee Brice has released his latest single, "Truck Bed Mixtape," a summertime love anthem now available everywhere. Written by Brice, Andy Sheridan, and Brian Davis, the track evokes nostalgic summer feelings and reminds listeners that the most meaningful moments are often unassuming and simple, lasting a lifetime.

"'Truck Bed Mixtape' is one of my favorite songs on this whole record. We had a great day creating it and then recording it, couldn't have been more fun," says Brice. "Of all the songs over these years, shooting this video was extra special for me. I got to co-direct this one and had my oldest son, Takoda, step in as the main character. I swear, he was such a natural and acted better in front of those cameras than I ever have. So excited for y'all to see him in action and to hear this song. It still gets me every time!"

"Truck Bed Mixtape" will be featured on Brice's forthcoming album, Sunriser, and its deluxe edition, Sunriser (All Nighter). The projects honor all those who rise before dawn and deliver hopeful, resilient reflections on love, faith, and heartbreak — for everyone from firefighters, nurses, and truck drivers to blue-collar workers clocking out of graveyard shifts to tired parents waking up to care for little ones.

Sunriser and its 32-track deluxe edition, adding 16 new songs to the original album, Sunriser (All Nighter), are both set for release Oct. 2. In the past year, Brice has been steadily recording music, amassing a strong collection of material that reflects where he sees himself right now — full of self-examination, spiritual connection, and humble truths. In the past year, Brice has been steadily recording music, amassing a strong collection of material he wanted to share with fans. The deluxe collection reflects where Brice sees himself and his life right now — full of self-examination, spiritual connection, and humble truths.