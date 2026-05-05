Post Malone Cancels Multiple Dates on Big A** Stadium Tour

Post Malone has canceled several dates on his highly anticipated Big A** Stadium Tour, pointing to a demanding schedule and unfinished music for his double album, The Eternal Buzz, as the reason behind the sudden change. The update has left fans disappointed, but many are understanding Posty’s announcement. After all, the genre-blending rapper has been juggling back-to-back commitments.

Post Malone Announced Cancelation of Six Tour Stops

On Friday, May 1, Malone announced on his Instagram Stories that he’s moving the start of his Big A** Stadium Tour with Jelly Roll to finish new music for his upcoming album, The Eternal Buzz. The announcement came following Posty headlining Stagecoach’s third day. “Looking at the upcoming schedule after Stagecoach, I came to the realization that what we were trying to do, and what’s possible, isn’t really lining up.”

He added, “Truth is, I promised y’all beautiful people new music, and I don’t have the time to finish it before tour starts. We ain’t ready for tour just yet, so I’m making the decision to push the tour back about 3 weeks to get this music done. That being said, I’m so sorry to the folks who were planning on coming to the few canceled shows. I was looking forward to going nuts with y’all.”

The “I Had Some Help” singer also clarified what some of his fans have been thinking after he released F-1 Trillion, his first country music album. “And to a lot of little stinkers that think I’ve forgotten about ole Stoney, I haven’t…” referring to his hip-hop debut album.

Canceled Shows

Below is the list of the canceled shows:

May 13: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas May 19: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas May 23: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana May 26: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama May 29: Tampa, Florida,

Tampa, Florida, June 5: Oxford, Mississippi