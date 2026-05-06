Miranda Lambert To Release Disco-Country Single ‘Crisco’ on May 15

Miranda Lambert is stepping into a new era. The three-time GRAMMY winner has announced "Crisco," a country-disco hybrid arriving May 15, 2026, as her first release under a newly announced partnership with MCA.

Co-written with Aaron Raitiere, Jesse Frasure, and Chill Fellacheck, the track features lush strings, jangly piano, and a shimmering 1970s disco glow. Lyrically, it tips its hat to two crossover classics: Glen Campbell's "Southern Nights," which hit No. 1 on both the country and pop charts in 1977, and Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton's "Islands in the Stream," which did the same in 1983.

"It has so many elements of the country music that I love that I've never put on tape," Lambert says. "There's a looseness to it, a joy. It feels like dancing in your kitchen with the person you love, spinning old records, not overthinking a thing."

Lambert signed with MCA in April 2026, joining a Nashville-based roster that includes George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Carrie Underwood. She addressed the signing in a statement: "Throughout my life and career, I have found that the common thread in every chapter is finding the right people — songwriters, musicians, collaborators, and team members — to match the moment. I am honored to join a roster and a team with such a rich history of championing artistry. I look forward to sharing this new music with the world under their banner."

Lambert's GRAMMY-nominated duet "A Song To Sing" with Chris Stapleton marked the biggest streaming debut of her career, and her 10th solo studio album Postcards from Texas continued her unbroken run of 10 consecutive Top 10s on the Top Country Albums chart. She also remains active as a founder and co-owner of Big Loud Texas, the Nashville-based imprint she launched with frequent collaborator Jon Randall.