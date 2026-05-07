Zach Bryan Backlash for Another Rude Fan Encounter — Deactivates X Account

Zach Bryan is again at the center of another controversy after a less-than-ideal fan encounter went viral on social media. Bryan had several brash encounters with fans who tried to meet him and get a picture with him, and who expressed their disappointment when he cut short one of his shows.

When issues like these happen, fellow country artist Gavin Adcock often has a thing (or two) to say to Bryan, consistently igniting their feud.

Zach Bryan’s Boorish Behavior with a Fan

In a now-viral TikTok video uploaded by @loganw_24 on Tuesday, May 5, Bryan can be seen driving as the fan asks for a photo. The Oklahoma native shouted a vulgar response, which the fan caught on video.

In the video’s caption, the fan opened up further about the experience. “Been a Zach Bryan fan for abt 4 years now and I’m like his number 1 fan. When my friends think of Zach Bryan, they think of me.”

The caption detailed that the incident happened in Starkville, Mississippi, at 1 pm. The fan arrived at the venue early and saw him as he was walking towards the gates. He clarified that he doesn’t “take it to heart for what he said, but still calling a fan a c**shot after asking for a photo is kinda crazy. Like I said it don’t bother me that much but if he had said it to anyone else they would be more depressed.”

He also wrote that he loves Bryan’s music but “it’s hard to support someone with this intention and personality towards others.” He also said that he’s not trying to get Bryan canceled: “It’s just a showing of his true self.”

Bryan’s Response

Before deactivating his X account, the “Something In The Orange” singer responded by sharing a clip of Tim Robinson’s I Think You Should Leave with the original video. He wrote, “you guys are so soft & weird.” Later, he added, “A world you can’t yell ‘I Think You Should Leave’ references out the window in is a world I don’t want to be in.”

Some have been defending Bryan’s response, explaining it was a quote from the sketch comedy TV series. However, some are saying it’s not a quote you should tell a fan who’s just trying to meet his idol.