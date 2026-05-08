Luke Bryan Previews Unreleased Track ‘Fish Hunt Golf Drink’ on Social Media

Luke Bryan is giving fans a preview of his next song. The Georgia native teased a new track on social media on May 6 titled "Fish Hunt Golf Drink," featuring a video of him sitting on a bucket as he fishes on a dock and sings the unreleased song.

Bryan captioned the post "Let me tell you how every day would go," quoting some of the lyrics and adding #FishHuntGolfDrink. The preview sketches out a classic country lifestyle from morning to night, cycling through coffee, camo, climbing, fishing, and hitting the golf course across every season. No official release date has been announced.

The teaser appears to be a spiritual successor to his 2016 chart-topper "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day" from the Kill the Lights album, leaning into the outdoor-life imagery that has defined much of his catalog since his days growing up in Leesburg, Georgia.

The new music arrives as Bryan prepares for a busy summer on the road. The Word On The Street Tour kicks off with back-to-back shows May 29 and 30 in Gilford, New Hampshire, and runs through Sept. 26 in East Troy, Wisconsin.