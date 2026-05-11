Ella Langley Kicks Off ‘Dandelion Tour’ and Drops Signature Scent ‘Be Her’

Ella Langley recently kicked off her highly anticipated Dandelion Tour to support her Billboard 200 charting album, Dandelion. Aside from her tour, which opened in Ohio this Friday, the Alabama native also announced the launch of her signature fragrance, “Be Her,” giving fans a double dose of “Ella” energy this weekend.

Between sold-out crowds, chart-topping and history-making music, and a signature scent that already has social media buzzing, it’s safe to say Langley’s momentum isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Ella Langley Drops Signature Scent ‘Be Her’

Named after her other Billboard 100 charting single, “Be Her,” the 27-year-old singer announced on her Instagram the launch of her very own perfume in partnership with Noyz, a fragrance house based in LA. In the video, the doe-eyed singer is seen spraying the perfume while her song plays in the background, as the fragrance’s signature notes — violet, cashmere woods, salted amber, bergamot, and peony — flash across the screen.

She wrote in the caption, “Be Her, my first fragrance, is here! @noyz_official brought my dream signature scent to life.” Langley also described the fragrance embodying the sentiment of “being any version of the her you want to be, not being somebody else.”

Langley added, “The fragrance was crafted around that feeling. Made to give you that confidence & developed to be intentionally versatile for all the versions of her you want to be. I can’t wait for you to smell it, wear it, and love it as much as I do.”

The perfume is now on sale online at noyz.com and ulta.com and will be available at Ulta stores nationwide on May 17.

The Dandelion Tour

Langley also shared on Instagram some photos and videos of the first weekend of her Dandelion Tour. Some of the highlights of her opening night include the first live performance of “You & Me Time” and the Miranda Lambert collaboration “Butterfly Season” with Gabriella Rose singing Lambert’s part.